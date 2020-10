Vaderlijke kniebuiging

Prinses Delphine van Saksen-Coburg was welkom aan het hof bij haar halfbroer koning Filip van België.

(beeld Former King Albert ii, who Reigned From 1993 Until 2013 and is Philippe's Father, had Been Forced to Undergo a dna Test in 2019 Following a Long Battle With the Woman who had Insisted for Years she was his Daughter. handout / Royal Palace of Belgium / afp)