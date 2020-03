2020-03-16 13:25:03 Undertakers wearing a face mask move a coffin out of a hearse on March 16, 2020 at the Monumental cemetery of Bergamo, Lombardy, as burials of people who died of the new coronavirus are being conducted at the rythm of one every half hour. Piero Cruciatti / AFP (beeld Piero Cruciatti / afp)