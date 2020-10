2020-09-30 08:37:58 epa08708257 A view of the wreckage of a destroyed ship near the grain silos at the port Beirut, Lebanon, 30 September 2020. At least 190 people were killed, and more than six thousand injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area on 04 August and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. The explosion damaged some 50 thousand housing units, and left 300 thousand people homeless. Preparations for the restoration of partially damaged buildings began in the areas of Karantina, Gemmayze, and Mar Mikhael facing the port of Beirut. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH (beeld Epa/wael Hamzeh)