Free Press raakt subsidie kwijt

Tijdens een antiracismedemonstratie in Minneapolis wordt een gewonde journalist geholpen door een demonstrant. 2020-05-31 03:45:41 A medic protestor assists a member of the media after police started firing tear gas and rubber bullets near the 5th police precinct during a demonstration to call for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, on May 30, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Curfews were imposed in major US cities Saturday as clashes over police brutality escalated across America with demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop the violent protests "cold." CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP