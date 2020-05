2020-05-20 13:02:25 Kay Hand straightens some of the more than 2000 crosses that have been placed on the walls of the Church of the Ascension of the Lord and parish centre in Balally, south Dublin, Ireland on May 20, 2020. Each cross represents a victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, over 2,000 palm white crosses have been placed on the red brick walls in memory of those who have died in Ireland and Northern Ireland. Paul Faith / AFP (beeld Paul Faith / afp)