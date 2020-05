[Liveblog] Juni als ‘oefenperiode’ voor kerken / Zuid-Afrikanen zijn banger voor honger dan corona

2020-05-07 13:23:35 epa08407405 Single chairs instead of traditional benches are seen in the church of Santa Maria in Trastevere during Phase 2 of the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency in Rome, Italy, 07 May 2020. On 07 May 2020 the Italian government announced that starting from 18 May churches will be able to reopen the celebrations to the faithful respecting mandatory health measures. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI (beeld 07 may 2020. on 07 may 2020 the Italian Government Announced That Starting From 18 may Churches Will be Able to Reopen the Celebrations to the Faithful Respecting Mandatory Health Measures. Epa/fabio Frustaci)