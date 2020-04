[Liveblog] Minister De Jonge: ‘Geen enkel nabij contact; dat is voor niemand vol te houden’

2020-04-25 12:52:11 Dutch Minister Hugo de Jonge (Health, Welfare and Sport) speaks with Amy Vink, who will be able to visit her husband Gerard Vink again after weeks, in the visiting box at Centre for Living and Care Heidestede in Sint Willebrord, The Netherlands, 25 April 2020. Nursing home residents can safely talk to family members behind glass in the visiting box. This makes contact possible, but prevents the further spread of the coronavirus. ANP MARCO DE SWART (beeld anp / Marco de Swart)