Paus geeft uitzonderlijke urbi et orbi-zegen op leeg Sint-Pietersplein. Aantal mensen dat is overleden aan coronavirus opgelopen tot 546.

2020-03-27 18:52:10 This photo taken and handout on March 27, 2020 by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis giving the Urbi et orbi Blessing after presiding over a moment of prayer on the sagrato of St Peter’s Basilica, the platform at the top of the steps immediately in front of the façade of the Church, on March 27, 2020 at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP (beeld Handout / Vatican Media / afp)