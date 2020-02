‘20-20-2-regel’ voor schermkinderen

2017-05-09 08:16:57 Seven-year-old transgender boy Jacob Lemay plays with an iPad in his home in Melrose, Massachusetts, on May 9, 2017. For months in the Lemay home, the same phrase was repeated over and over by their troubled young child, barely more than a toddler, who showed growing signs of depression. "It is a mistake, I am not a girl, I am a boy." That convinced the Lemay family that Mia should become Jacob. JEWEL SAMAD / AFP (beeld for Months in the Lemay Home, the Same Phrase was Repeated Over and Over by Their Troubled Young Child, Barely More Than a Toddler, who Showed Growing Signs of Depression. 'it is a Mistake, i am not a Girl, i am a Boy.' That Convinced the Lemay Family That mia Should Become Jacob. jewel Samad / afp)