Motorcoureur verongelukt tijdens Dakar

2020-01-13 11:46:25 Toyota's driver Benediktas Vanagas and co-driver Sebastien Rozwadowski of Poland compete in the Stage 8 of the Dakar 2020 around Wadi Ad-Dawasir, on January 13, 2020. FRANCK FIFE / AFP ( beeld He was competing in his 13th edition of the Dakar and was placed 10th in the standings. FRANCK FIFE / AFP)