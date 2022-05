EU-president moet dekking zoeken

2022-05-09 11:24:39 This handout picture released by the European Council press office shows the President of the European Council Charles Michel during his visit to Odessa on May 9, 2022. European Council President Charles Michel said Russia would fail to "execute" Ukraine's "freedom" on a surprise trip to Odessa Monday during which he was forced to take cover when missiles again truck the Black Sea city. Dario Pignatelli / EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESS SERVICE / AFP (beeld afp / Dario Pignatelli)