An undated handout artist's concept made available by NASA shows the Ingenuity Helicopter detached from NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, issued 03 April 2021. The helicopter is expected to fly in a dedicated fly zone no earlier than 08 April. Having landed on Mars on 18 February, Perseverance's main mission on Mars is astrobiology and the search for signs of ancient microbial life, according to NASA.

