Haitham Nasr, 22, a Palestinian youth whose foot was amputated during the 2018 "March of Return" demonstrations along the border with Israel, tours the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip late on April 14, 2021, as he carries out the traditional role of a "Musaharati" or a "Ramadan drummer" who awakens Muslims for the pre-dawn traditional "Suhur" meal before the start of the following day's fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. SAID KHATIB / AFP (beeld afp / Said Khatib)