2018-02-14 00:55:09 (FILES) In this file photo taken on February 13, 2018, Nicaraguan poet and Priest Ernesto Cardenal attends a presentation of his book “Así en el cielo como en la tierra” (In Heaven as on Earth) in Granada, some 45km from Managua. Cardenal died on March 1, 2020, at the age of 95 from a heart attack, after being hospitalized for fatigue and respiratory problems, his assistant reported. INTI OCON / AFP

