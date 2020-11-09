*

abonneer


Meld u aan voor onze nieuwsbrief en lees dit artikel gratis

Vier artikelen per maand gratis

Het belangrijkste nieuws in uw inbox

Heeft u al een account? Log in

abonnement met korting

gratis maand


Bij het aanmelden gaat u akkoord met onze privacyverklaring en de algemene voorwaarden .

Deel dit bericht:

Nederland
  • NIEUWS

Dansende Elly Zuiderveld en Willeke Brouwer
  • NIEUWS

Dansende Elly Zuiderveld en Willeke Brouwer

'Jeruzalem is mijn thuis. Red mij, neem me mee. Mijn koninkrijk is niet hier.’ Dat is de vrije vertaling van de Zoeloe-gospeltekst waarop zaterdag werd gedanst in het vissersplaatsje Kuinre, onder meer door de kinderen v..

Joe Biden verslaat Donald Trump
  • NIEUWS

Joe Biden verslaat Donald Trump

Joe Biden wint de Amerikaanse presidentsverkiezingen. De beslissing viel na vier dagen tellen uiteindelijk in Pennsylvania. President Donald Trump geeft zich echter nog niet gewonnen. 

Marry de Gaay Fortman, advocaat op de Zuidas: ‘Ik word niet blij als ik hier ’s avonds nog lampen zie branden’
  • INTERVIEW

Marry de Gaay Fortman, advocaat op de Zuidas: ‘Ik word niet blij als ik hier ’s avonds nog lampen zie branden’

Ook in coronatijd lijden velen onder gebrek aan sociaal contact. Toch kan eenzaamheid ook een bron van inspiratie, bezinning en bezieling zijn. In deze serie spreken mensen over de eenzaamheid in hun leven.

Mutatie virus jaagt Denen stuipen op lijf
  • NIEUWS

Mutatie virus jaagt Denen stuipen op lijf

Een gemuteerd coronavirus heeft de Deense autoriteiten deze week doen besluiten alle 17 miljoen nertsen van het land te ruimen en een lockdown in te stellen voor 280.000 Denen.

  • NIEUWS

Eén keer in de twee weken staat er op de achterpagina van het Nederlands Dagblad een ouderenportret. Bent u 75+ en wilt u iets over uw leven vertellen, laat het ons dan weten. Ook als u iemand in uw omgeving boven de 75 ..

  • VARIA

Van scherpschutter tot sneltester op Rotterdam The Hague Airport
  • ACHTERGROND

Van scherpschutter tot sneltester op Rotterdam The Hague Airport

Sneller en meer testen is nodig om het coronavirus onder controle te krijgen. Defensie springt bij met duizend militairen. 'Zonder hen zouden we de XL-testlocaties niet zo snel uit de grond kunnen stampen.'

  • NIEUWS

meer ‘Nederland’

't Verschil
Kracht in kwetsbaarheid
PARTNERCONTENT

Kracht in kwetsbaarheid

Welk verschil maakt een christelijke signatuur bij een virus dat niet naar godsdienst kijkt? Tear, World Vision, Trans World Radio, stichting Hulp Oost-Europa en Woord en Daad over de impact en de aanpak van covid-19.

Ontdek het werk van christelijke goede doelen
PARTNERCONTENT

Ontdek het werk van christelijke goede doelen

"De huidige omstandigheden stellen ons voor enorme uitdagingen in onze strijd. Tegelijk worden we elke dag stilgezet dat onze God alle wijsheid en alle macht heeft. Ook deze pandemie loopt Hem niet uit de hand."

Andere tijden, anders werken
PARTNERCONTENT

Andere tijden, anders werken

De coronacrisis heeft het werk van veel christelijke (hulp)organisaties op de een of andere manier veranderd

meer ‘'t Verschil’

advertentie