Gebed voor Dankdag

2017-02-12 05:40:01 A picture shows the altar of the Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fish in Tabgha northern of Israel, on February 12, 2017, upon it's reopening following eight months of renovation. The church in northern Israel where Christians believe Jesus performed the miracle of the loaves and fishes reopened on February 12, 20 months after an arson attack by Jewish extremists. Two rooms of the church complex in Tabgha on the Sea of Galilee were vandalised and badly damaged in a June 2015 fire. JACK GUEZ / AFP (beeld afp / Jack Guez)