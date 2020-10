2014-04-26 22:14:43 Pilgrims gather in front of Sant'Agnese in Agone church at Piazza Navona on April 26, 2014 in Rome during a vigil on the eve of the canonisation of late Pope John Paul II and John XXIII. Popes John Paul II and John XXIII will join the roster of saints at a historic Vatican ceremony on Sunday seen as an attempt to unite conservatives and reformists, with some 800,000 pilgrims expected in Rome. The double canonisation of two of modern-day Catholicism's most influential figures will be presided over by Pope Francis and may be attended by his elderly predecessor Benedict XVI, bringing two living pontiffs together to celebrate two deceased predecessors. AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP (beeld afp Photo / Giuseppe Cacace Giuseppe Cacace / afp)