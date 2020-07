Toenemend rechtsextremisme bedreigt zelfs de Duitse economie

Duitse minister van Binnenlandse Zaken Horst Seehofer (CSU, R) and Thomas Haldenwang, president of the German federal office for protection of the constitution (Verfassungsschutz, or BfV) attend a news conference in Berlin, Germany, 09 July 2020. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution presented its annual report for 2019. EPA/ADAM BERRY / POOL (beeld epa / Adam Berry)