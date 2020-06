2020-06-05 15:55:55 epa08467799 'Black Lives Matter' is painted on the pavement of 16th Street near the White House, the location of seven days of protests in DC over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 June 2020. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser later renamed that section of 16th Street, 'Black Lives Matter Plaza.' EPA/CARLOS VILAS DELGADO (beeld epa / Carlos Vilas Delgado)