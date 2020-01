Coronavirus verspreidt zich: 132 doden, ruim 6000 mensen besmet

2020-01-29 10:48:19 epa08174215 A commuter wears a face mask in the MTR in Hong Kong, China, 29 January 2020. The Hong Kong government announced that all cross-border rail routes between the mainland and Hong Kong will be halted starting at midnight on 30 January and services at six border checkpoints will be suspended in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. According to media reports, the virus has claimed 132 lives and infected almost 6,000 people, mainly in mainland China. EPA/JEROME FAVRE (beeld EPA / Jerome Favre)