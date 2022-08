Steeds meer bewijs voor Russische betrokkenheid bij dood vijftig krijgsgevangen

2022-07-31 18:26:33 epa10100491 Relatives and friends of the Azovstal defenders attend a rally calling to save Azovstal defenders who were captured by Russian forces, in Lviv, Ukraine, 31 July 2022. Telatives and friends of the Azovstal defenders appealed to protect the rights and do everything possible for a fast exchange of prisoners of war to save their lifes. Russian officials said that 53 Ukrainian PoWs were killed on 29 July in the attack on the Olenivka compound located in the DPR-controlled region, for which both Ukraine and Russia blame each other. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/MYKOLA TYS (beeld Epa/mykola tys)