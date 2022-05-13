Eerste afbeelding van zwarte gat in onze Melkweg

The first image of Sagittarius A*, or Sgr A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy and is comprised of an average of the different images that the EHT Collaboration has extracted from observations taken in 2017. It was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), an array which links together eight existing radio observatories across the planet to form a single Earth-sized virtual telescope. Although the event horizon itself is not visible, because it cannot emit light, glowing gas orbiting around the black hole reveals a telltale signature: a dark central region, called a 'shadow,' surrounded by a bright ring-like structure. The new view captures light bent by the powerful gravity of the black hole, which is 4 million times more massive than the sun.

(beeld epa / Horizon Telescope Collaboration )