Eerste afbeelding van zwarte gat in onze Melkweg

Wetenschappers zijn erin geslaagd een afbeelding te maken van het superzware zwarte gat in het hart van onze eigen Melkweg, 27.000 lichtjaar van de aarde. Dat heet Sagittarius A*. De zwaartekracht is er zo sterk dat zelfs licht er niet aan kan ontsnappen.
Op de foto is het object zelf niet te zien, maar alleen de straling van gas rond de plek waar het licht is verdwenen. Die grens van een zwart gat wordt de event horizon of waarnemingshorizon genoemd.

