‘Met juiste materieel wint Oekraïne’

2022-04-25 08:11:57 In this image provided by the Department of Defense, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) and Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) on April 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Kyiv Sunday, the first visit by high-level American representatives to Ukraine since Russia invaded, US officials said. Blinken and Austin announced during the trip the gradual return of US diplomats to Ukraine starting "this week", a senior state department official said, plus more than $700 million in additional direct and indirect military aid. US Department of Defense / AFP (beeld afp)