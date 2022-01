2022-01-25 11:49:53 Demonstrators gather in Ouagadougou to show support to the military while holding and waiving a Russian flag and a anti France banner on January 25, 2022. In the aftermath of the coup d'etat in Burkina Faso which overthrew President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, a demonstration in support of the putschists is scheduled for Tuesday in Ouagadougou where calm has returned after days of tension. Several dozen people converged early Tuesday on Place de la Nation in the center of the capital, where a demonstration in support of the military is scheduled for the morning. Olympia DE MAISMONT / AFP (beeld in the Aftermath of the Coup D'etat in Burkina Faso Which Overthrew President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, a Demonstration in Support of the Putschists is Scheduled for Tuesday in Ouagadougou Where Calm has Returned After Days of Tension. several Dozen People Converged Early Tuesday on Place de la Nation in the Center of the Capital, Where a Demonstration in Support of the Military is Scheduled for the Morning. olympia de Maismont / afp)