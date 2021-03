Hongkong berecht activisten

2021-03-01 10:37:19 epa09043859 Pro-democracy activists gesture 'five demands, not one less' in support of arrested fellow activists outside the West Kowloon Court in Hong Kong, China, 01 March 2021. Police have charged 47 pro-democracy activists with conspiracy to subvert state powers under the National Security Law. The group of arrestees comprises most of the 55 people arrested in January 2021 under the national security law over primary elections held in July 2020. EPA/JEROME FAVRE (beeld epa / Jerome Favre)