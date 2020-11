Johnsons topadviseur verliest machtsstrijd en stapt op

2020-11-13 09:06:22 Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings leaves his residence in London on November 13, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings is set to leave his position by early 2021, as a power struggle at the heart of government became public this week. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP (beeld British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Chief Adviser Dominic Cummings is set to Leave his Position by Early 2021, as a Power Struggle at the Heart of Government Became Public This Week. daniel Leal-olivas / afp)