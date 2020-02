Europa ruimt rommel van storm Ciara op

2020-02-10 09:32:04 This picture taken on February 10, 2020 shows the cathedral in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, damaged by a construction crane which collapsed during the passage of storm Ciara. Germany asessed damage on Monday as a powerful storm disrupted air, rail and sea links, canceled sports events, cut electrical power and damaged property in western Germany on Sunday. With howling winds and driving rain, forecasters said Ciara would pummel southern Germany Monday with school closures in parts of Bavaria and Badem-Wurtemberg. Yann Schreiber / AFP (beeld With Howling Winds and Driving Rain, Forecasters Said Ciara Would Pummel Southern Germany Monday With School Closures in Parts of Bavaria and Badem-wurtemberg. yann Schreiber / afp)