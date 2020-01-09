07.30 Wanted Down Under 08.15 The Farmers' Country Showdown 09.00 Sign Zone: Antiques Roadshow 10.00 BBC News at 9 11.00 Victoria Derbyshire 12.00 BBC Newsroom Live 13.15 Politics Live 14.00 Coast 15.00 Get Away for Winter 15.45 The Best Dishes Ever 16.15 Who Do You Think You Are? 17.15 The Snow Wolf Family and Me 18.15 Flog It! 19.00 Richard Osman's House of Games 19.30 Great British Railway Journeys 20.00 The Baby Has Landed 21.00 Baby Chimp Rescue 22.00 Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming 23.00 The League of Gentlemen 23.30 Newsnight 00.10 Weather 00.15 The League of Gentlemen - Live Again! 01.15 Sign Zone: In Search of Dracula with Mark Gatiss 02.15 Sign Zone: Snow Cats and Me 03.15 Sign Zone: Dom Does America 04.00 This Is BBC Two

