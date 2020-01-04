06.00 Loop: Hart van Nederland - Late editie 09.00 The Doctors 09.55 The Doctors 10.50 Muppets Most Wanted 12.55 Holland van Boven 13.55 Baby Daddy 14.25 Baby Daddy 14.50 The Odd Couple 15.20 2 Broke Girls 15.45 2 Broke Girls 16.05 Undateable 16.35 Undateable 17.00 De Grote Tuinverbouwing 18.30 Lachen om Home Video's 20.00 Dancing on Ice 21.55 Komt een man bij de dokter 22.30 Hart van Nederland - Late editie 22.50 Weer.nl 22.55 Shownieuws - Late editie 23.25 Lachen om Home Video's 00.55 Central Intelligence 02.30 Loop: Hart van Nederland - Late editie

