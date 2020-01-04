06.00 Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER 07.00 Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER 08.00 The Incredible Dr. Pol 08.55 The Incredible Dr. Pol 09.55 Yukon Vet 10.55 Yukon Vet 12.05 Drain the Oceans: Deep Dive 13.05 Drain the Oceans: Deep Dive 14.00 Wild Great Britain 15.10 Wild Great Britain 16.05 Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted 17.05 Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted 18.00 Tracing Heritage 19.00 The Incredible Dr. Pol 20.00 Find It, Fix It, Sell It 21.00 World's Most Scenic Railway Journeys 22.00 Vietnam from Above 23.00 Europe From Above 00.00 The Weapon Hunter 01.00 Storage Wars: Canada 01.30 Storage Wars: Canada 02.00 Storage Wars: Canada 02.25 Storage Wars: Canada 02.50 WW II: Hell Under the Sea 03.35 WW II: Hell Under the Sea 04.25 Air Crash Investigation 05.10 Science of Stupid 05.35 Science of Stupid

Mail de redactie Heeft u een tip over dit onderwerp, ziet u een spelfout of feitelijke onjuistheid? We stellen het zeer op prijs als u ons daarover een bericht stuurt.

