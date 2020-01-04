06.00 Another Life 06.30 Waarom Eindtijd 07.00 Chip Ingram 07.30 Hillsong Kids 08.00 Joyce Meyer 08.30 Homecoming 09.00 Wijs 09.30 Waarom Eindtijd 10.00 In Touch 11.00 Maranatha 11.30 De 7 gemeenten en Patmos 11.45 Uitgelicht! 12.00 Wijs 12.30 Geloven is voor iedereen 13.00 Another Life 13.30 Waarom Eindtijd 14.00 Old Fashioned 15.55 Opwekking Praise 2018 16.25 Waarom Eindtijd 16.55 Krummel 17.30 TV one Life 18.00 Chip Ingram 18.30 Confessions Special 19.00 Opwekking Praise 2019 19.30 De profeet Jesaja 20.00 IsraelCNN 20.30 Homecoming 22.00 The Prophetic Connection 22.30 Bloom Today 23.00 Vrouw Vandaag 00.00 Confessions Special 00.30 Maranatha 01.00 Joyce Meyer 01.30 De profeet Jesaja 02.00 IsraelCNN 02.30 Homecoming 04.00 De profeet Jesaja 04.30 Vrouw Vandaag 05.30 Maranatha

