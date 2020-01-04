07.00 Breakfast 11.00 Saturday Kitchen Live 12.30 Homes Under the Hammer 13.00 Football Focus 14.00 BBC News 14.10 Weather 14.15 Bargain Hunt 15.00 Money for Nothing 16.00 Best Home Cook 17.00 Final Score 18.10 BBC News 18.20 BBC Regional News and Weather 18.25 Weather 18.30 The Mallorca Files 19.15 Pointless Celebrities 20.00 The Greatest Dancer 21.15 First & Last 22.05 Casualty 22.55 BBC News 23.10 Weather 23.15 MOTD: FA Cup Highlights 00.45 The NFL Show 01.15 Life on the Line 02.45 Weather for the Week Ahead 02.50 BBC News

