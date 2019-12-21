06.55 Sign Zone: Mountain Vets 07.15 The Instant Gardener 08.05 This Farming Life 09.05 Countryfile 10.00 MasterChef: The Professionals 11.00 Saturday Kitchen Best Bites 12.30 The Sweet Makers at Christmas 13.30 Westerns: Talking Pictures 14.10 Paint Your Wagon 16.40 Finding Neverland 18.15 Porridge 19.00 Chris & Michaela - Under the Christmas Sky 20.00 Top Gear 21.00 Dragons' Den 22.00 The Christmas Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan 23.00 The Ranganation - Best Bits 2019 23.45 Cunk & Other Humans on 2019: Jumbo All-in-One Edition 00.15 Mock the Week Christmas Special 00.50 Starter for 10 02.20 Sign Zone: Inside the Supermarket 03.20 Sign Zone: Best House in Town 04.05 Sign Zone: Holby City 05.05 This Is BBC Two