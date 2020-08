Ploeg: revalidatie wielrenner Jakobsen gaat lange tijd duren

2020-08-05 00:00:00 epa08586891 Medics treat Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen of Deceuninck-Quick-Step following a crash in the sprint to the finish line during the 1st stage of Tour de Pologne cycling race, over 195.8 km between Chorzow and Katowice, southern Poland, 05 August 2020. Jakobsen was put in an induced coma after a crash on stage one of the Tour of Poland on 05 August. Jakobsen crashed into the side barriers following a collision with his fellow Dutch Dylan Groenewegen while sprinting for the finish line. Jakobsen was declared winner of the stage while Groenewegen has been disqualified. EPA/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT (beeld Epa/andrzej Grygiel Poland out)