Louvre opent permanente tentoonstelling over oosters christendom

2021-05-19 09:03:00 epa09211465 Visitors queue outside the Louvre Museum on its reopening day, in Paris, France, 19 May 2021. France eased some of its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions starting on 19 May, allowing cultural place, cinema, restaurants and cafes to admit customers outdoors, as pressure on hospitals and intensive care units in the country is diminishing. EPA/YOAN VALAT (beeld Epa/yoan Valat)