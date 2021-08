Deense predikant krijgt 15 jaar gevangenisstraf wegens moord op echtgenote

2018-10-11 00:00:00 epa07085709 A general view on the Gilleleje Church where Jews were hidden during World War II in Gilleleje, Denmark, 11 October 2018. Denmark marks the 75th annual commemoration of the Rescue of the Danish Jews during WWII where Danish citizens, managed to evacuate 7,220 of Denmark's 7,800 Jews, plus 686 non-Jewish spouses, by sea to neutral Sweden. EPA/KELD NAVNTOFT DENMARK OUT (beeld Epa/keld Navntoft Denmark out)