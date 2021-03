De kerk van Fukushima

2021-02-27 03:05:30 In this picture taken on February 27, 2021 reverend Akira Sato, wearing a protective suit, poses outside the old building of Fukushima First Bible Baptist Church inside the exclusion zone in Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture - an area declared a no-go zone after the 2011 nuclear disaster. Ten years after a powerful earthquake triggered a tsunami that overwhelmed the cooling systems at the nearby Fukushima Daiichi plant, sending it into meltdown, the Fukushima First Bible Baptist Church is a hollow shell. Philip FONG / AFP

