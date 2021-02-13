Patriarch of Constantinople: Together we must celebrate the anniversary of ‘Nicea’ (325)

Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople (80) is the honorary Primate of all Eastern Orthodox Churches. But within the Orthodox Church there are great tensions and unity is under pressure. Meanwhile, however, he is a great advocate of the search for unity with the other Christian Churches. On the topic of Christian unity and how it can be served, the Patriarch responded - via e-mail - to questions from three European Christian newspapers: Avvenire (Italy), Kristeligt Dagblad (Denmark) and Nederlands Dagblad (The Netherlands).

You are in the 30th year of your ministry as Ecumenical Patriarch. How do you look back at all these years, and especially to the ecumenical contacts you could have?

‘I glorify the God of love for all that He has bestowed upon my humble person at all stages and under all circumstances of my life. He made me worthy to serve His Church for almost sixty years, about thirty of which as Ecumenical Patriarch.

I have never been in favour of an introvert Orthodoxy. The mission of the Church is the testimony of the Gospel and the transformation of the world in Christ, which is obviously not achieved by indifference to it or by its rejection.

It is a fact that throughout my life I have considered the promotion of Christian unity to be of central importance. In my view, the ecumenical dialogue must take place at three levels. First of all, at the level of personal fraternal contacts, joint initiatives and cooperation by the leaders of the Christian Churches. Secondly, in the very demanding context of the theological dialogues, to which special importance has been attached during our time, and where remarkable progress has been made. The third level is the ‘dialogue of life’: the communication, the coexistence, the solidarity of Christians in contemporary societies, where the ‘other’ is no longer a matter of ‘distance’, but of closeness and daily proximity. The ‘dialogue of life’ also facilitates the reception of the decisions and achievements of the first two levels.

This dialogue is nourished by the prayer to the Founder of the Church to enlighten us to give space to others, without being afraid of losing our own identity.’

You have established a very close brotherhood with the current bishop of Rome, pope Francis. Have you opened a new perspective in Catholic-Orthodox dialogue?

’When Pope Francis was elected, I took part in the first Papal service, his enthronement ceremony at the Vatican. From then on, we have been connected with His Holiness through fraternal bonds. We have met about ten times. We share common interests, and common sensitivities on social issues, such as the protection of our fellow human beings who are in need, the poor, the refugees, the promotion of peace and reconciliation, interfaith dialogues, dealing with religious fundamentalism, the natural environment, and many more.

Of course, the matter of the journey to unity, the progress of the theological dialogue, remains of central importance to our relations. The mutual trust between me and the Pope, our common will to overcome obstacles and to find a faster path to the desired unity, the personal meetings, the common declarations, all these are valuable contributions to the broader development of the relations between our Churches. And here, of course, the Christian principle applies: Man struggles, and God blesses and perfects the effort. The future – including that of the struggle for unity – is in the hands of God.’

Universal Christianity today finds itself between the symbolic anniversaries of 500 years since the Protestant Reformation (2017) and 1700 years since Council of Nicaea (2025). At what point is the ecumenical journey today?

‘2020 marked the 100th anniversary of the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s historic encyclical on the unity of the Christians. This Encyclical has been rightly characterized as ‘the constitutional charter’ of the Ecumenical Movement. On its basis, and with the cooperation of the Protestant Ecclesial Communities, the World Council of Churches was created in 1948. This has brought Christians closer together; they now know each other well, they undertake joint actions of charity and solidarity, they produce and approve important theological texts, they support Christians in need, and much more.

On the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the Lutheran Reformation (1517-2017), the Ecumenical Patriarchate participated in various events and activities. In my speech at Tübingen, where I was awarded the title of Doctor of Theology honoris causa by the University’s Faculty of Evangelical Theology, I noted that the best way to celebrate this anniversary is by continuing the theological dialogue and the dialogue of life with seriousness and sincerity. I also stated that the honour bestowed upon my person refers to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which, in less than three decades after Luther’s death, was engaged in dialogue with his movement through the Theologians of Tübingen. Of particular symbolic importance is the fact that in 1981, 400 years after the end of the theological contacts by correspondence between Tübingen and Ecumenical Patriarch Jeremiah II Tranos, the official theological dialogue began between the Lutheran World Federation and the entire Orthodox Church. This year we celebrate the fortieth anniversary of this important dialogue.’

On your return from Jerusalem in 2014, where you met Pope Francis at the Holy Sepulchre in 2014, you suggested a meeting with different Christian Churches in 2025 in Nicea, seventeen centuries after the first truly ecumenical Synod, where the Nicean Creed was issued. Do you still think this event is possible?

‘The anniversary of the 1700 years since the First Ecumenical Council of Nicea, in the year 2025, can serve as an occasion for the Christian Churches to reflect on their journey, on the mistakes of the past as well as of the present, and to embark on a more determined ecumenical course, capitalizing on the lessons of more than one century of modern ecumenical experience.

The first Ecumenical Council of Nicea is a symbol, a station, a turning point in the history of Christianity, not only because it formulated the Creed, but also because it issued 20 canons. Nicea offers, thus, a unique opportunity for a resourcement of our common canonical heritage of the first millennium. Therefore, if the circumstances do not allow the proposed inter-Christian meeting to take place in Nicea, Bithynia, this anniversary must certainly be honoured in another way.’

Since the recognition of the autocephaly (ecclesial self-governance) of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, tensions have arisen between the Patriarchate of Moscow and the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. Moscow broke the eucharistic community between both parties. Can we speak of a schism in the Orthodox Church?

‘There is no schism in Orthodoxy. There is a different view on the part of the Church of Russia on the Ukrainian issue, which manifested itself in the cessation of communion with the Mother Church of Constantinople and then with the other autocephalous Churches which harmonized with the decision of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to grant autocephaly to the Church of Ukraine. In our estimation, this was a wrongful action of the Sister Church of Russia.

Unfortunately, however, the theory of ‘schism’ originates from certain representatives of the Russian Church. They indulge in scaremongering in an attempt to justify the attitude of this Church to interrupt the Eucharistic Communion with any Autocephalous Church and with any Primate or Hierarch who does not agree with it. Who, then, creates such an atmosphere? For what purpose? Orthodoxy, despite the occasional problems that may arise between its local Autocephalous Churches, despite the different approaches to administrative issues, remains united, because there are no dogmatic differences. After all, our unity is based on the crystallized dogmatic teaching of the Church, which is an expression of the common patristic and synodal tradition, dynamically experienced in the Eucharistic event.

There was a problem in Ukraine. For three decades Moscow had been ostentatiously blind to the tragic ecclesiastical situation in that country. It essentially prevented a solution from being found, so that Kiev, which the Church of Russia had seized from the Church of Constantinople — taking advantage of historical circumstances and situations — could not escape Moscow’s control. The granting of an Autocephalous status to the Church of Ukraine by the Ecumenical Patriarchate was, therefore, not only ecclesiologically and canonically correct, but also the only realistic settlement of the problem. It was an act of responsibility of the Mother Church towards millions of our Orthodox brothers who found themselves, by no fault of their own, outside the Church. And, of course, it was not, as some circles insultingly ascribe to us, for serving political expediencies or even geopolitical interests.’

The issue of Christian cooperation is controversial among Orthodox believers and Churches: some refuse to hold prayers with Christians of other Christian denominations. Why is there so much resistance on the path to full communion?

‘In the Orthodox world today there are various groups which express an extreme anti-ecumenical spirit and characterize ecumenism as a ‘pan-heresy’. The Holy and Great Council of the Orthodox Church (Crete, 2016) condemned all those who ‘under the pretext of maintaining or allegedly defending true Orthodoxy’ break the unity of the Church.

There is no other way to move towards unity other than by honest dialogue. My view is that what threatens the Church’s witness is not openness and dialogue, but closedness and introversion.’

Since the schism of the 11th century, many Orthodox Churches have transformed into national Churches, with ecclesial borders that align with civil borders. Is this a threat to the internal unity of the Orthodox Church? And does it also favorize nationalist feelings and politics?

‘The Great Council of 1872 in Constantinople condemned ethnophyletism (the conflation between church and nation, red.) as a serious wound in the body of the Church, as heresy. The entry of nationalism into the Church leads to the estrangement from the catholicity of the Church and abolishes the principle of synodality. It is a real ‘reversal of values’. The Church comes to be judged on the basis of her service to the nation and the state.

It is inconceivable for the nation to be declared a decisive factor of ecclesiastical life, for the Church to utter an ethnocentric discourse, to ally with nationalist political movements, to sacrifice the canonical order in the name of the nation, to deny its own eschatological reference and to identify itself with the historical frame of each time. The true Orthodox faith cannot possibly be a source of nationalism, despite the rumours to the contrary. Wherever nationalism appears in an Orthodox context, it has other roots and motives. Besides, the Orthodox Church respects the particular cultural characteristics of the evangelized peoples and emphasizes the catholicity of the local ecclesiastical community, recognizing its national and linguistic identity.’

With the introduction of same-sex marriage in several Churches and of the ordination of women to ecclesial ministry, the distance between some Protestant Churches on the one hand and the Orthodox and Catholic Churches on the other has increased. How do we get closer to each other again?

‘This is a difficult question. We are concerned about these issues, which are the result of modern social developments and of a hypertrophic perception of individual rights. The practice of some Christian denominations and Churches in this matter creates divisions even within these communities, as is the case with the Anglicans, the Old Catholic Church and the Lutherans.

It is a fact that today the disagreements on anthropological and moral issues create new difficulties in the relationships between the Churches. Whatever may be accepted from a sociological, anthropological, psychological point of view, does not automatically become acceptable and normative for the Church. The Church has her own anthropology, her belief in the sanctity of the human person. Truth is the criterion in church life. Theologically, in Christianity ‘man is not an experiment. He is a being defined in terms of his origin and destination’.’

In your own country, Turkey, tensions have arisen during the last several years and social, national and political unity are under threat, according to several observers. Is the conversion of the Hagia Sophia into a Mosque a threat to a pluralistic Turkish society?

’In the first two decades of the 21st century, Turkish society has changed profoundly. For the non-Muslim minorities of the country, there have been basically positive developments on many essential issues. An issue of constant concern for the Ecumenical Patriarchate is the reopening of the Theological School of Chalki, which remains closed since 1971. We do not ask our Government for anything more than what all the citizens of the country enjoy.

The transformation of the Hagia Sophia into a mosque saddened us. The fact that the Hagia Sophia functioned from 1453 until 1934 as a Mosque does not alter the fact that it was built as a church and that for nine centuries it was the most important Christian place of worship in the world. We believe that the decision to re-convert this monument into a Mosque has sent the wrong message to the world about the importance and possibility of peace and cooperation between religions and the value of interfaith dialogue. Rather than considering the Hagia Sophia a symbol of the conquest of the city by the Ottoman Turks, it could be projected, more authentically, as a symbol of peaceful coexistence of different traditions, solidarity and dialogue. The same applies to the re-conversion of the Chora (Kariye) Monastery into a mosque.’



