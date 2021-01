Orthodox kerstfeest

2021-01-06 19:12:09 epa08923169 Kosovo Serb priests burn dried oak branches, the Yule log symbol for the Orthodox Christmas Eve, in front of the 14th century Gracanica monastery, in Gracanica, Kosovo, 06 January 2021. Orthodox Serbs are celebrating Christmas on 07 January according to the old Julian calendar. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

