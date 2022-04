Parken maken stadsbewoner blij

2022-02-15 02:01:37 People picnic for Valentines Day at Lake Hollywood Park as workers install banners on the fifty-foot letters of the Hollywood sign so that they will temporary change to "Rams House" in Los Angeles, California on February 14, 2022. The temporary display will be installed to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. Patrick T. FALLON / AFP (beeld afp / Patrick T. Fallon)