Charlie Watts (1941-2021) Rolling Stones-drummer

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts performs on stage during their "No Filter" tour at NRG Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Veteran British drummer Charlie Watts is set to miss the resumption of The Rolling Stones' tour of the United States next month as he recovers from a medical procedure, a spokesman said on August 5, 2021. The 80-year-old rocker's spokesman said he was "unlikely to be available" when the band resume its USA No Filter tour in September, following its postponement last year due to the pandemic.