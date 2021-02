De kapper wordt gemist

2020-05-18 11:15:41 A man has a haircut at a hairdresser's saloon in Rome on May 18, 2020 during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Restaurants and churches reopen in Italy on May 18, 2020 as part of a fresh wave of lockdown easing in Europe and the country's latest step in a cautious, gradual return to normality, allowing businesses and churches to reopen after a two-month lockdown. ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP (beeld afp / Andreas Solaro)